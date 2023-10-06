TGIF and good Friday morning, friends! It’s a very breezy start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s/60s. Clouds will continue to thicken up through the late morning and into the afternoon as a boundary continues to march into the North Country.

Isolated showers and heavier downpours are possible in northern New York as that boundary arrives for the late afternoon into the evening. Highs will manage the upper 60s to mid 70s with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight, mostly cloudy skies continue to build as more showers break out.

Those overnight showers will evolve into a heavier and steadier rain for Saturday; a near washout. Temps will top out in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon with localized flash flooding possible.

Showers will begin to thin out Sunday afternoon with a sliver or two of sunshine likely. Temps will land in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon with a brisk north wind. By the time all is said and done this weekend, rainfall totals will average 1 to 3 inches.