A major winter storm continues this morning with heavy, wet snow for many across the North Country and Upper Valley. Travel is treacherous especially in the mid to high slopes so if you can, delay travel plans until the roads have a chance to get cleaned up a bit. Temperatures are hovering at the freezing mark and so the snow is cement-like and is clinging to everything.

Our afternoon will feature scattered snow showers, brisk northwest winds, and highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers will taper to a few flurries this evening through the overnight with lows in the mid 20s. If you have travel plans overnight into early Tuesday morning, you should expect lingering slick/slippery stretches.

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the middle to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies and breezy west-northwest winds. Wind chills will be in the 20s for a good portion of the day, but it will be a drier forecast overall. Nevertheless, a cold front will drop through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with additional snow showers.

We’re looking at a widespread 2 to 4 inches in the lowest lying valleys (St. Lawrence, Champlain, and Upper Valleys). It’s a solid 4 to 8 inches outside of those valley locations especially as you move up to the mid-slopes. The high slopes (central/northern Greens, northern Adirondacks and northern Whites) will add up 8 inches or more through Wednesday afternoon.