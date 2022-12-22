We are in the final hours of preparation for our major, late week storm that is set to bring everything but the kitchen sink including power outages and icy travel conditions.

This morning remains mostly cloudy and calm with light southeast breezes. Temperatures are in the teens to low 20s and roadways are in good shape for any holiday travel. However, road conditions will start to deteriorate later today through tonight as a wintry mix of rain/snow arrives in the North Country and Upper Valley; the leading edge of our very high impact storm for Friday.

High wind warnings, wind advisories, high wind watches, and even flood watches are in effect for much of the North Country and Upper Valley Friday. Winds will gust up to 60+ mph and will likely lead to numerous power outages.

Rainfall totals will average 1-2″ and in combination with about an 1″ of water in our snowpack, it will likely create minor flooding issues. Waterways to watch include Otter Creek, Mad River, and the Ausable River.

After the wind and rain comes the Arctic blast of very cold air. Temperatures will drop 30 to 40 degrees between Friday morning and the late afternoon/evening. This will result in a flash freeze where roadways will turn into ice skating rinks. Travel is not advised Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.