An area of low pressure continues to move up and along the east coast with heavy snow arriving in our neck of the woods this morning. Snow will eventually shut off by Saturday afternoon with moderate to heavy snowfall totals across the North Country and Upper Valley.

Winter storm warnings have taken effect and will be in place through Saturday afternoon. This will be a high impact storm with possible power outages due to heavy, wet snow clinging to power lines. Travel will come to a crawl in most communities as snow covered roads and slippery stretches become common throughout the day.

As the mess gets underway this morning, we’re noticing temps straddling the freezing mark. That means precipitation is likely going to remain a heavy, wet snow this morning with even a little bit of a rain/snow mix to mention for the late morning into the early afternoon across valley locations.

Our afternoon through the overnight will feature a transition back over to moderate to heavy snow for the entire North Country and Upper Valley. This will result in a very difficult evening commute home tonight and difficulties straight through Saturday.

Snowfall totals will average anywhere between 4-8″ across many valley locations with a little shadowing in the NEK keeping amounts to about 2-4″. Northern New York will average 8-12″ with 12-18″ in the Adirondacks. The southern Adirondacks will add up 1-2′ of fresh powder. Our Upper Valley communities and down to southern Vermont should expect 8-12″ with 1-2’+ in the southern Greens.