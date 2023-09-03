Tonight we will have some patchy fog, with temperatures dipping into the mid 60’s and the fog clearing out Monday morning.

For Labor Day, we are going to see temperatures nearing 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies, but we will have heat index values over 90 in some regions, so there is a heat advisory for Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday, we will not see any relief as temperatures will peak into the low 90’s. But Thursday evening we will start to cool off as rain is expected from a cold front, and we will see the showers continue all the way until Sunday morning.

Have a great Labor Day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver