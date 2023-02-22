The snow is spreading northward as of 8:30 PM, with rates of a half inch per hour already being reporting in the Albany region, this system is just getting started.

Conditions will deteriorate quickly overnight as bands of 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates rotate through the region. In the mean time, warm air begins to filter northward flipping the snow, to sleet and freezing rain. This line of mixing will reach as far north as Middlebury, cutting down totals for locations especially south of Rt. 4.

The forecast remains on track with 6-12″ coming for most north of Route 4. Bennington and Windham counties can expect 2-4″ inch on the front side of the system, with a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice after making the flip to a wintry mix.