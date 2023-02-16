Light showers are rolling into the region as of 7:30 PM Thursday evening, and conditions will continue to go down hill as we move towards midnight.

The track of our low pressure system is incredibly important, as you’ve probably noticed the forecast has flip flopped from a mostly rain event… to an ice event. That is thank to our low pressure system trending further to the south putting the northern half of the region on the colder side of the storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Friday afternoon:

From midnight tonight through mid to late morning Friday much of the region will find a sloppy mix of sleet and freezing rain, even some plain rain in Southern Vermont.

On top of creating difficult driving conditions the weight of 0.10 to 0.25″ of ice will hang on tree branches and powerlines potentially leading to outages.

Stay off the road if you can, and take is easy and leave yourself some extra time if you can’t!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley