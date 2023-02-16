This morning, winds are gusting up to 35 mph with wind chills in the 20s/30s all as we await a winter weather advisory to take effect later today through Friday afternoon. During that aforementioned timeframe, we’re expecting afternoon rain to transition to an icy mix overnight and eventually over to snow showers by Friday afternoon.

Nevertheless, this afternoon will feature thickening clouds, highs in the 40s/50s early on, and scattered rain showers late in the day. The rain showers will gradually transition over to a light wintry mix for the North Country later tonight into Friday morning.

The wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain continues through the morning commute tomorrow with a flop over to snow showers by the afternoon all as temps come crashing down. Readings will tank from the 30s early in the day, down into the teens by sunset.

During this event, we’ll likely experience three different precipitation types including rain, ice, and snow. Rainfall totals will average 1/10″ to as much as 3/4″ (higher amounts in southern Vermont).

Ice accretion will average a light to moderate glaze for the North Country with isolated power outages and dangerous travel conditions. Lastly, snow on the back side of this system will add up 1-3″ from southern Quebec to the North Country.