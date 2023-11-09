Good Thursday morning, friends. It’s a busy start to the day as an area of low pressure has arrived with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. That wintry mix is making a mess of some area roadways (bridges/overpasses). Make sure you’re carving out plenty of extra time to get to your destinations on time this morning. Also, be sure to check on those school closings and delays before leaving the house.

Our wintry mix will linger through at least lunchtime before breaking down and exiting to the east. During this time, temperatures will rise from the 30s into the low 40s which means the minimal amounts of wintry precipitation that accumulate will likely melt by the end of the day.

Once our winter weather advisory expires for the afternoon, we’ll be adding up snowfall totals of a widespread dusting to 2 inches. Higher totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the central and southern Green Mountains.

As far as ice accretion, there could be up to a 1/10 of an inch of icing in the North Country, central Vermont, and into the Upper Valley. Remember, just a light glaze can make for big problems.

Overnight into Friday morning, we’re drying out and cooling into the middle to upper 30s. Eventually, we’ll make it back into the middle to upper 40s Friday afternoon as our late week system pulls away with a few additional rain and snow showers.