We’re beginning the day with patchy dense fog, a few leftover showers, and mostly cloudy skies. There may be a peek or two of sunshine involved with your morning drive, but generally speaking it’s more clouds than sunshine today with temps starting off in the 40s.

This afternoon, temps will top out in the middle to upper 50s with scattered showers/downpours and an isolated thunderstorm chance. Make sure to take it easy during the evening commute as all this activity chugs off to the north. Drier conditions and broken clouds will arrive overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start dry, but end up wet once again. Isolated showers will work into the North Country first, and then they will spread into the Green Mountain and Granite States for the remainder of the day. Additional rainfall totals through midweek will average 0.25″ to 1″.