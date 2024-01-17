Good Wednesday morning friends! After our widespread 3 to 6+ inch snowfall event yesterday, we’re in recovery mode this morning with cleanup underway. Roads are still a bit sloppy and temperatures are supporting some refreezing of area roadways. Please be sure to drive safely, allow yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going, and bundle up big time. Temps are in the single digits to lower teens to start the day.

Our afternoon will feature the redevelopment of lake effect snow in northern New York with some snow showers scooting across state lines and into the Green Mountains of Vermont. Isolated slick spots are likely in Vermont with more widespread, slippery stretches in northern New York. Temperatures will manage the low 20s with feels-like readings in the single digits.

Overnight into Thursday morning, leftover snow showers and flurries continue with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Thursday afternoon, isolated snow showers return from the North Country to the Upper Valley as a weak low pressure system passes by. There’s another storm system that will miss us to the south Friday with just a glancing blow of snow showers for southern Vermont.

Snowfall totals will likely be highest across St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties in New York over the next 72 hours with light to moderate amounts in the mid to high slopes of the Greens. Far southern Vermont will likely experience a good 2 to 4 inches today through Friday afternoon. Drive safely, prepare for varying road conditions, and please remain weather aware.