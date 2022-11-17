Our winter storm from yesterday is departing across the Canadian Maritimes this morning, but a new threat for additional snowfall will arise by late tonight through the upcoming weekend.

This morning, there may be a few leftover slick spots or a stray snow shower as temperatures land in the 20s/30s alongside mostly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds will average 5-15 mph making for a slight wind chill.

Our afternoon will offer up peeks of sunshine, a few more snow showers, and highs rebounding into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Friday through the upcoming weekend begins our stretch of lake effect snow showers especially across northern New York. Temperatures will rise into the 30s again tomorrow afternoon with additional bands of snow showers; the heaviest of which will fall in St. Lawrence county where a lake effect snow warning is in effect through Sunday morning.