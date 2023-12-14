Good Thursday morning friends! We’re waking up to wind chills in the single digits and teens this morning alongside partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Make sure you’re bundled up in extra layers yet again today as we deal with more brisk feels-like temperatures through the afternoon. One last note about our morning includes leftover slick spots across the higher terrain; drive safely.

Temperatures will make it back into the low 30s this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine and dry weather. Winds will remain light out of the south for much of the day with the occasional 15 to 20 mph wind gust. Whenever that wind does pick up, you’ll feel it. Wind chills will land in the teens and 20s from time to time this afternoon. Overnight, clouds increase toward daybreak ahead of a trough of low pressure.

Outside of extra clouds and warmer air filling in for Friday, it’s another decent day of weather. Breaks of sunshine will pair with our mild south winds to help boost temperatures into the middle to upper 40s to wrap up the week. In fact, that warmer air will spill over into the weekend forecast with continued highs in the 40s.