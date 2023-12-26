Good Tuesday morning friends. It’s a mild start to the day featuring dense fog, light south breezes, and mostly cloudy skies. Make sure you have the low beams on and you’re traveling safe if you plan on hitting the roadways early. A dense fog advisory is in effect for southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire, and portions of the southern Connecticut River Valley.

Once the fog lifts, it’s onto mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs will achieve the lower to middle 40s by the mid-afternoon with the occasional break or two of sunshine. This evening through the overnight, scattered rain showers blossom across the North Country and Upper Valley as temperatures dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be a wet day of weather with light, steady rain. Highs will land in the mid 40s Wednesday afternoon before crashing back into the upper 30s overnight. Make sure you have the rain jacket ready to go for midweek. Showers will finally start to wind down a bit by Thursday with rainfall totals through late week averaging half an inch to an inch.