A trough along with an upper level low continue to depart to the east this morning with leftover rain and snow showers. Those mixed showers are being supported by temps in the 30s and a brisk westerly wind.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering, mountain showers are likely this afternoon. Highs will achieve the upper 40s to low 50s with west winds gusting up to 15-20 mph. Peeks of sunshine will become more evident by the time sunset rolls around, but generally it’s looking like another gloomy day.

Thursday, a warm front noses into New England with a shot of milder air and sunshine. Temps will top out near 60 degrees Thursday afternoon alongside partly to mostly sunny skies.