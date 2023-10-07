Its been a rainy start of the weekend as we have a slow moving cold front moving through our region. Right now there are Areal Flood Warnings for parts of Clinton and Franklin counties and those will last until later tonight.

We could still see more rain overnight as the front slowly moves towards the east but mostly into Vermont.

But Sunday’s weather will bring mostly cloudy skies with some lingering showers. We could see some sunshine mixed in though. High temperatures tomorrow will be into the upper 50’s.

Have a safe night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist