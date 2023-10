Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers mostly near Lake Ontario due to lake effect rain. Temperatures into the low 60’s for the high.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy to partly skies into the overnight hours. Temperatures into the low 40’s for the low.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day to start off with skies clearing into the evening. Temperatures peaking into the low 60’s for the high.

Have a great day!