We’ve got a nice day coming our way Wednesday, with partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s even nearing the lower 50’s for some!

But as the sun sets, the rain rolls in. Falling lightly Wednesday night, the mountain tops find a brief window of wintry mix, but it’s mostly rain across the region as temperatures hold in the 30’s and lower 40’s Thursday morning.

It’s a damp day Thursday, with scattered rain during the morning, becoming more widespread with embedded heavier downpours during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals range between a quarter to a half an inch.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley