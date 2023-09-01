We’ve got beautiful weather for the long Labor Day Weekend with sunshine expected throughout except for some light rain Saturday night.

Tonight, will bring some patchy fog especially in the river valleys clearing out quickly after sunrise. For Saturday temperatures are rising into the upper 70’s to low 80’s with mostly sunny skies. However, Saturday night will bring increasing clouds with some isolated showers overnight.

Sunday, will be a warmer day with temperatures in the mid-80’s and we will still see mostly sunny skies.

For weekdays we will have the warming trend continue with temperatures peaking in the low 90’s for some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain expected Thursday night.

Have a great weekend!