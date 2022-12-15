It’s the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.

This morning is easy going with wind chills in the teens to low 20s alongside partly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It’s also a dry start to the day with light north winds of 5-15 mph. Our afternoon forecast will feature highs near 40 with increasing clouds and north winds of 5-10 mph.

Those increasing clouds will lead to snow breaking out after midnight in southern Vermont and New Hampshire all as a winter storm warning goes into effect for the entire area. Power outages will be possible as this event unfolds and high impact travel will be likely especially during much of Friday.

Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour Friday morning and then again Friday night into Saturday morning. This event will be primarily snow outside of the St. Lawrence, Champlain, and Upper Valleys. A brief wintry mix is possible in valley locations around lunchtime Friday, but a flop back over to all snow is likely late in the Friday through Saturday.

Snowfall totals will average 6-12″ in northern NY, 4-8″ in the Champlain and Upper Valleys, 3-6″ in the Northeast Kingdom, and 1 to 2 feet of snow in the southern Adirondacks and Greens. Shadowing will keep totals down across the NEK and closer to the international border.