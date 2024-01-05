Good Friday morning friends! We’re waking up to some very frigid conditions with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Make sure you’re bundling up in your warmest winter layers this morning and don’t forget the shades. There will be a little bit of sunshine to enjoy to start the day along with dry weather and good road conditions.

Our afternoon will offer up increasing clouds with highs in the upper 20s. It will feel more like the teens to low 20s from time to time with a persistent, light breeze. Overnight, there’s a slight chance for a few snow showers in the North Country but we’ll reserve the better chance for snow as we move into the weekend. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s.

Winter weather alerts have been posted across southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire, and into the Upper Valley. We’ll be watching for other winter weather alerts to be issued later today into Saturday, but these early watches are a good indication about where we’ll see the heaviest snow with this incoming winter storm.

Our winter storm will arrive from southwest to northeast with steady snow pushing into southern Vermont and New Hampshire by midnight Saturday.

Snow will continue, heavy at times, through early Sunday morning as we reach the peak of the storm.

Sunday afternoon through the evening, the snow begins to taper and road conditions will begin to improve. We will be in much better shape by the start of the new work week.

Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2 inches near the international border and into southern Quebec. It’s a solid 2 to 4 inches from portions of northern New York, the Champlain Valley, and Northeast Kingdom. Totals pick up to around 4 to 8 inches from Essex County, New York into the Upper Valley and down to the valleys of southern Vermont and New Hampshire. The mid to high slopes of southern Vermont will receive 8 to 12 inches of fresh powder. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see localized 12+ inch amounts somewhere in the southern Greens.