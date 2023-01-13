We have another sloppy commute to contend with this morning as our latest storm system continues to roll through the North Country and Upper Valley. Slick, wet, and puddled up roadways are common place this morning with poor visibility on top of it all. Make sure you’re allowing extra time to arrive to your destinations safely.

Our afternoon will feature leftover snow showers and flurries especially across the North Country. Temps will top out in the 30s/40s early on and will eventually tumble into the 20s by Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will average 4-8″ in far NW New York with a dusting to as much as 2″+ for the rest of the North Country.

The weekend forecast will be quieter and colder with highs in the middle to upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely to kick off the weekend with more sunshine expected by Sunday as high pressure arrives in western NY.