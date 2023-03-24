Temperatures are in the upper 20s to middle 30s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies, wet roads, and light northerly breezes. There’s only a slight wind chill to factor into the forecast this morning, but it’s an overall quiet start to the day.

Our afternoon will consist of sunny breaks, highs in the low 40s, and north-northwest winds of 5-15 mph. It will be a dry day from start to finish as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

As for the weekend, a wintry mix heads our way for Saturday as an area of low pressure pulls through the North Country and Upper Valley. That light wintry mix will linger into early Sunday morning with a drier Sunday afternoon likely.

The wintry mix will primarily be confined to the mountains this weekend with the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites picking up 2-4″ of snow. The mid slopes may receive a dusting to 2″ with less than 0.02″ of icing. Lastly, valley locations will cash in on a sloppy trace of mixing before changing over to plain rain showers. Rainfall totals will average less than a 1/4″; an overall nuisance-like system for the weekend.