Happy Tuesday! Temps are in the 50s this morning alongside patchy, dense fog and light southwest winds. Once the fog lifts, the sun will shine and temps will warm quickly.

We’ll rebound into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Accompanying those near record highs will be mostly sunny skies, mild breezes and dry weather throughout the second half of the day. Overnight, clear skies remain and temps tumble to near 60 with fog redeveloping after midnight.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as temps top out in the lower to middle 80s. Those well above average readings will come with continued sunshine, dry weather and hints of humidity. There will even be some high temperature records in jeopardy of melting away for midweek.

Nevertheless, this stretch of warm and wonderful weather will mean an ample amount of opportunity to get out and enjoy all the near peak/peak fall colors.