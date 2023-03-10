Temperatures are in the 20s this morning, but it has been feeling more like the single digits and teens from time to time because of a brisk north wind of about 5-10 mph. Otherwise, it’s a partly to mostly sunny morning. Bundle up and dress warmly.

As for the afternoon, partly to mostly cloudy skies return with breaks of sunshine here and there. Temps will top out in the middle to upper 30s, which is right where they should be this time of year.

Overnight into Saturday morning, a winter storm will provide a glancing blow of snow showers to southern Vermont. A dusting to 2″ is likely in the valleys with up to 4″ in the extreme southern Greens.

Once the snow moves out, it’s game on with the sunshine and seasonable temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Meanwhile, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy!