We’ll be greeted by a few breaks of sunshine this morning along with leftover slushiness on area roadways. Slow it down, take it easy, and bundle up for temperatures in the 20s to low 30s.

Our afternoon will operate pretty smoothly with increasing clouds late in the day eventually leading to scattered rain and snow showers before sunset. Highs will manage the middle to upper 30s for the afternoon, but will tumble closer to freezing for the evening allowing for a changeover to snow showers.

Thursday, isolated mountain snow showers continue with a few rain/snow showers in the valleys of the North Country. Highs will top out near 40 degrees all as this system exits late in the day. Snowfall totals for midweek will average a dusting to 2″ in lower lying communities and 2 to 4″ in the mountains.

Lastly, models are hinting at a much larger, more significant winter storm for Friday night into Saturday with heavy snow becoming likely. We’ll monitor the track and continue to provide updates as we learn more. Stay tuned!