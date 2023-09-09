Tonight we are going to be seeing overnight showers and a possible rumble of thunder with temperatures in the low 60’s, and the showers will last through Sunday morning.

On Sunday, we will be seeing scattered showers throughout the day, with a chance of them becoming storms. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 70’s.

Monday throughout the day, we will start to clear out of our rainy pattern, and we will see temperatures into the lower 70’s. Those clear conditions will continue for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, another cold front will move through, bringing more rain.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver