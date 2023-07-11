ABC22 & FOX44
Please enter a search term.
by: Haley Bouley
Posted: Jul 11, 2023 / 08:40 PM EDT
Updated: Jul 11, 2023 / 08:40 PM EDT
Deals on Apple Watches are hard to come by. Prime Day makes it easy to find the best prices on smart watches we love.
Amazon’s Prime Day is basically summer’s Black Friday with massive discounts, including the latest 4K TVs.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening now, and the deals are just getting better heading into the second day of the summer sale. Here are our favorites so far.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now