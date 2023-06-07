We have been spared another hazy smoky day here in Northern New England and New York thanks to a low pressure system scooting into the Northeast from Maine. That was certainly not the case for folk in New York City were the afternoon sky was bright orange instead of blue!

The scattered showers on radar now continue overnight, before tapering off to drizzle by daybreak Thursday.

Afternoon pop-corn scattered showers bubble up again Thursday, as afternoon high temperatures climb to the lower 60’s.

We climb to the mid and upper 60’s Friday, and it’s a dry start to the day with scattered showers pulsing up on radar after lunchtime.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley