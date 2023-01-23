Were anticipating a passing cold front Tuesday that is expected to bring the region snow showers or snow squalls through early afternoon. Some of those squalls bring gusty winds, a quick burst of heavy snow, and poor visibility that could make for some hairy driving conditions.

Temperatures reach the mid 30’s and snowfall totals range from a dusting to two inches.

Were drying out Wednesday, but not for long, by Wednesday night the snow is picking up again as our next storm system rolls through the region.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley