Good Tuesday morning, friends! It’s a brilliant start to the day with partly sunny skies, patchy fog, and temps in the 60s. The fog will likely dissipate around the same time it did yesterday morning so be sure to have the low beams on for the early drive into work.

Our afternoon will showcase partly sunny to partly cloudy skies, an isolated storm chance, and highs in the mid 80s. It will be another seasonably warm and humid day with southwest-west winds of 5-15 mph. Overnight, readings will dip into the mid 60s alongside clearing skies.

Those clearing skies will lead into a beautiful midweek forecast with just a small chance for a mountain shower or storm. Highs will land in the mid 80s once again with partly to mostly sunny skies.