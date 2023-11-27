Good Monday morning, friends! It’s a bit of a hectic morning drive especially if your travel plans will bring you above 1,500 feet in elevation. A fast-moving winter storm has laid down several inches of snow in the mid to high slopes this morning with sloppy and slushy conditions in the valleys. The less than ideal travel conditions are being accompanied by readings in the low to mid 30s.

Our afternoon will showcase some more mountain snow showers especially above 2,500 feet. Meanwhile, leftover sprinkles and showers will dry up elsewhere with breezy west winds taking hold for the second half of the day. Highs will manage the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight, that breezy west wind will help to initiate some lake effect snow showers from southern St. Lawrence to Essex Counties, New York. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Tuesday will offer up scattered lake effect AND mountain snow showers. There will be a few flurries and isolated snow showers in the valleys as well, but where the snow really adds up will be in the mid to high slopes. Temperatures will manage the upper 20s to low 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall totals through Wednesday afternoon will be highest in the northern White Mountains of New Hampshire, across the central and northern Greens, and into the northern Adirondacks. Totals in the mountains will average 4 to 8 inches. Meanwhile, it’s a sloppy dusting to 2 inches in many other communities. In the lowest elevations, it looks more like a trace/coating on cold surfaces. Nevertheless, make it a point to drive extra safely through midweek.