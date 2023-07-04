Skies are partly to mostly sunny Wednesday, and it’s a warm one, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. An afternoon spot showers or storm can’t be ruled out, especially in the higher terrain.

Any showers that do develop fizzle out after sunset, and overnight lows are warm in the 70’s.

Thursday is the hottest day of the week, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 90’s and dewpoints sticky in the mid to upper 60’s, a few mountain showers can’t be ruled out!

Have a great evening!

-Haley