SkyTracker forecast details from meteorologist Tim Drawbridge:

Some needed and overdue rain move into the region late Saturday.

Look for showers or drizzle from the Champlain Valley west. From the spine of the Green Mountains east, the steadier rain will ease up as showers.

Things start off slow Sunday. Could be a lingering shower north of Burlington. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and a bit breezy. A quick moving cold front will provide a scattered showers threat from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-60s into the lower 70s.

Most of next week is shaping up to be dry and very pleasant.