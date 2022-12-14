An area of low pressure to our east will continue to dip out to sea with a blustery, brisk and crisp midweek forecast. Thursday looks nicer, but don’t get used to it as we have a Nor’easter knocking for the end of the week.

Temperatures are feeling more like the single digits and teens this morning due to a brisk north wind of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Those winds will begin to relax by the afternoon, but until then bundle up in the warm winter gear.

Our afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, north winds of 5-15 mph, and highs in the lower to middle 30s. Wind chill values will land in the 20s from time to time so be sure to keep cozy.

Thursday, high pressure builds into southern New England ahead of a Nor’easter for the end of the week. Tomorrow will offer up breaks of sunshine, highs in the upper 30s, and dry weather. Enjoy it and make those final preps for what will be some accumulating snow Friday into Saturday.