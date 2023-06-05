It’s a cool start to our Monday with temperatures in the 40s/50s alongside partly cloudy skies. Breaks of sunshine are being filtered through some clouds that are associated with an off shore low pressure system. That low is ushering in northerly breezes of 5-15 mph.

Our afternoon will include a good mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s, and the slight chance for a shower in eastern Vermont and New Hampshire. The closer you are to the low pressure system today, the cloudier and gloomier it will be. Overnight, a new low pressure system and attending cold front will slide south with additional, isolated showers. Lows will land near 50 degrees.

Tuesday, more throwback showers are likely as partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around for another day. Temperatures will manage the middle to upper 60s with a continued northerly breeze. More widely scattered showers will arrive later Tuesday evening through the overnight.