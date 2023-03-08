We’re waking up to some more scattered snow showers, a brisk north breeze, and cold wind chills in the single digits to middle teens. Bundle up and take it extra easy on the roadways as there may be a few snowy stretches.

Our afternoon remains mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Scattered snow showers will continue especially across the mountains of the North Country.

Thursday, temperatures land back in the mid 30s with continued cloudiness and waning snow showers. Snow showers will come to an end by late Thursday afternoon with additional amounts of a dusting to 2″ for the valleys and 2-4″ for the northern Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites.