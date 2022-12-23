A large area of low pressure will unravel to our west allowing for a wintry mix to transition to heavy rain and strong, gusty winds this morning. Following that mess will be a flash freeze, leftover snow showers, and bitter cold wind chills all beginning tonight.

If you have to travel this morning, make sure you are taking it extra slow and easy. Roads are snowy/icy across the higher terrain with just plain rain in the valleys. However, that rain when coupled with the strong, gusty winds has led to poor visibility at time. Not to mention, many power outages are already being reported.

Our afternoon will take a turn for the wintry side of things as temperatures come crashing down into the evening. We’ll go from the 40s/50s around lunchtime to the single digits/teens by the evening commute. This will result in a flash freeze where roads will ice right up. Travel is not advised tonight.

As for the Christmas weekend forecast, lake effect snow takes hold in northern New York for Saturday into Sunday with a few flurries elsewhere. The bigger weather headline for the holiday weekend may end up being those bitter wind chills. Real feel temps will land in the single to double digits below zero all weekend.

Rainfall totals by the end of this whole event will average 1-2″. As far as snowfall, it’s a sloppy dusting to 6″ in the Adirondacks, Greens, and Whites. Up to 1-2 feet is possible in the St. Lawrence River Valley where lake effect snow takes hold. Elsewhere, it’s just a dusting to 2″. Bundle up, keep cozy, stay safe, and make it a merry little Christmas!