Now would be a good time to start prepping for our end of the week storm as the weather will remain fairly quiet through at least Thursday afternoon.

This morning, temperatures are in the single digits and teens alongside brisk breezes and partly cloudy skies. Wind chill values have dipped to near 0 from time to time too, so be sure you’re bundled up for the day.

Our afternoon will offer up more breaks of sunshine with highs returning to the lower to middle 30s. South winds will kick in at around 5-15 mph. Overnight, temperatures flop back into the low 20s with partly cloudy skies sticking around.

Thursday, increasing clouds through the afternoon will lead to a mixed bag of precipitation by the overnight. Mountain rain/snow is likely with a mix of rain/freezing rain in valley locations. It will make a mess out of our Friday morning commute, but it’s all part of a much larger system that we’re monitoring for holiday travel impacts late in the week.