Happy Summer Solstice, friends! Summer officially begins at 10:57 AM EDT and right on cue, we’re kicking it off on a seasonably warm note. Temps are in the 50s for the morning drive alongside mostly sunny skies and some patchy fog.

The afternoon will offer up a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and a stray mountain shower. Otherwise, we’ll move into the overnight with dry weather and mostly clear skies. Lows will land in the upper 50s to low 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday morning will also bring about increasing clouds and even a few shower chances in southern Vermont. That will limit the warming potential through the afternoon with highs only in the 60s/70s farther south. Meanwhile, a little more sunshine and drier weather will mean a hotter, muggier day of weather farther north with highs in the mid 80s.