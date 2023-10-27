Good Friday morning, friends! It’s a balmy start to the day with temps in the 50s to low 60s alongside partly cloudy skies and dense fog. Make sure you have the low beams on before leaving the house this morning. There are significant reductions in visibility especially in eastern Vermont and into New Hampshire.

Once the fog lifts, it’s onto mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon with a sliver or two of sunshine possible in southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Otherwise, breezy south winds will help to sustain our warmer than average temps which are expected to top out near 70. A few more showers will move through this afternoon and evening before cooling back to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will be the warmest part of the first half of the weekend as we have a potent cold front on the way. Temperatures will start in the 60s as that cold front slices through the Northeast Saturday morning with a few showers/downpours and south to northwest wind. There will be breaks of sunshine on the backside of it for the afternoon as readings slip back into the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Overnight into Sunday morning, temperatures will dip into the 30s with partial clearing. However, clouds return Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Those clouds return in advance of a new system for Sunday night into Monday. A system that will provide more rain for the valleys and even a few mountain flakes.