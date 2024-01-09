Good morning everyone! It’s the quiet before the storm this morning with temperatures in the teens to middle 20s alongside building clouds and dry weather. The morning commute will pose no problems, but the evening commute will be an entirely different story as our next large storm system arrives.

Current Alerts: We have widespread, high wind alerts that will take effect later today through Wednesday morning. Winds will gust up to 65+ mph overnight through early tomorrow morning resulting in thousands of power outages. Make sure you’re taking the proper precautions in the event you lose power tonight. Power loss could last for days after the storm. Accompanying the high wind alerts are winter weather alerts, as well. Those winter weather alerts coincide with the heavy, wet snow that’s expected across the higher terrain with this storm.

Timeline: Snow will start to roll in across southern Vermont and the Adirondacks late this afternoon before spreading northeast through the evening and overnight. However, it will be a quick flop over to rain in the lowest lying valleys by late tonight through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, it’s mainly wintry weather that will persist in the mid to high slopes overnight resulting in heavy snowfall totals.

Blowing around all the rain and snow will be intense, near-hurricane force wind gusts especially in down-sloping communities of the Greens and Adirondacks. Winds will be strongest late tonight into Wednesday morning with gusts up to 65+ mph. Thousands of power outages will be likely through midweek. This will be the biggest hazard you need to prepare for.

The storm will start to exit later Wednesday with leftover rain and snow showers. Winds will relax by the afternoon, too.

Precipitation Totals: Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 4 inches in the lowest lying valleys, it’s 4 to 8 inches in the mid-slopes, and 8 to 12+ inches in the high-slopes/peaks/summits. Meanwhile, rainfall totals will tally 0.5 to 1.5 inches.

Main Hazards: Power loss will be the biggest hazard to consider with this storm. Make sure you have your devices charged and have water/non-perishables on standby. Power outages may be long-term in the wake of this intense disturbance. Heavy, wet snow and wind gusts of 65+ mph will not only knock out power but will cause flying debris, downed trees, etc.

When you combine that rain with anticipated snowmelt, it will result in a low flood risk. Nevertheless, we’ll keep a close eye on all our local waterways especially those that are still running high. The Otter Creek in southern Vermont is already near flood stage so that’s the one waterway we’ll be watching extra close. Stay safe and remain weather aware friends!