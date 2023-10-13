Today our pattern shifts to a northwesterly wind as we will have partly cloudy skies with some cooler temperatures in the afternoon, peaking in the high 50’s around our region. Our southern region could skip out on the partly cloudy skies and see broken clouds instead.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40’s for the overnight hours.

This weekend will depend on the low pressure system that is expected to move south of us. Right now, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, but it just depends on how far south the low pressure system moves. Sunday will be our cooler day, however, with temperatures peaking in the mid 50’s.