Good Morning!

Skies are partly to mostly cloudy to start Monday morning, but with drier air is working in under a north and westerly wind, bigger breaks of blue sky can be expected this afternoon.

Temperatures reach the low to mid 70’s, slightly below average for this time of year.

Rain showers are spreading northward after midnight, with light to moderate rain continuing across the region through Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall totals range between 0.25-0.75″ and the threat for flash flooding is low.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley