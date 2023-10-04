Good Wednesday morning, everyone! It’s about to be a record breaking day of heat in many communities across the North Country, Vermont and New Hampshire. This morning, we’re waking up to mild temps in the 50s/60s alongside dense, river valley fog.

This afternoon will feature highs well into the 80s with mostly sunny skies and light south winds. Overnight, temps will tumble into the 50s/60s with more dense, river valley fog developing after midnight through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, highs will achieve the 80s once again as sunshine makes a comeback along with dry weather and southerly breezes. There will be a few more fair weather clouds Thursday resulting in a slightly cooler forecast overall, but it will still be very warm for this time of year.

As far as the foliage, we’re at peak or nearing peak in so many communities. It’s a very timely change of the leaves as we have a rain storm incoming for the weekend. A few higher wind gusts will be likely, as well. Between the rain and blustery winds, the mountains will likely go into past peak conditions by early next week.