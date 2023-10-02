Good Monday morning, friends. It’s a cool, foggy, and dry start to the day with temperatures in the 40s/50s. As the fog lifts by mid-morning, you should expect sunshine and a big warmup through lunchtime.

Temps will achieve the 70s by the early afternoon before hitting near 80 degrees by the end of the day. There will be plenty of hazy sunshine and dry weather that carries over into the afternoon. There will even be some moderate air quality concerns from time to time because of wildfire smoke overhead. This evening through late tonight, clear skies and cooling temperatures will likely lead to another round of dense fog after midnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday afternoon, sunshine returns as high pressure continues to dominate. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s again. Sunshine and south breezes will help maintain our summer-like weather straight through midweek.