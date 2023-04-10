High pressure continues to dominate the forecast today, but it’s beginning to slide a bit farther south. Nevertheless, it’s a sunny morning with chilly temperatures and dry weather. A perfect start to a mid-April morning just as long as you’re bundled up and you have the shades ready to go.

Our afternoon will feature more wall to wall sunshine, highs in the middle to upper 60s, and brisk south winds of 5-15 mph. Closer to the St. Lawrence River Valley, low humidity and gustier winds could cause open burns to get out of control in a hurry. Burning is not recommended today and in fact, there’s an open burn ban in effect across all of New York until mid-May.

Tuesday, a cold front will arrive for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and very light, isolated rain showers. Highs will achieve the middle to upper 60s once again with rainfall totals averaging less than 0.10″.