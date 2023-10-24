Good Tuesday morning, friends. It’s a foggy and frosty start to our morning with temps in the 20s/30s alongside mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The fog is thickest in the Northeast Kingdom but it’s the coldest in the Adirondacks. Make sure to bundle up and drive safely for the morning commute.

Our afternoon will feature a few breaks in the clouds, highs in the upper 50s, and a light south wind of 5 to 15 mph. There’s also a stray chance for a shower or sprinkle this afternoon into the overnight all as lows dip into the 40s.

We’ll wake up to partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning before returning to the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon alongside some pops of sunshine. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy midweek forecast featuring the slight chance for a shower early in the day. It will dry up overnight with lows in the 50s.