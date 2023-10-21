Today we had over 2 inches of rain here in Burlington, but around our region we had .5 to 3 inches of rain so far. Tonight we are still expecting more rain, but expect it to be lighter showers than what we saw last night and today.

Tonight, temperatures could be in the low 40’s, with the showers still lasting into Sunday.

On Sunday, we will still have widespread showers, but it will be light. In the peaks of the mountains, we could see some snow; little to no accumulation is expected with it. Temperatures will not even reach the 50’s for our region, with Burlington seeing a high of 48 on Sunday.

On Monday, we will finally be dry, but we are going to start out mostly cloudy. But as we get into the evening, we would see decreasing clouds. Temperatures in the low 50’s for the high.

Have a good night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver