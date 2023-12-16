On Sunday, we will start out quiet, but that will change after sunset as we start seeing rain move in from our south as a low pressure system moves closer. We will see the rain last into the overnight hours, and it could become heavy at times.

Monday morning, along with widespread rain, we will see gusty winds, especially in the higher terrain. The rain will last until Monday night.

We could see rain totals of up to 3 inches, which could cause some minor flooding, especially near rivers.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver